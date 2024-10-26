British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, Amit Trivedi to perform at NH7 Weekender

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Grammy nominee Jorja Smith and musician Amit Trivedi are set to headline NH7 Weekender 2024 in December, the organizers have announced.

The 15th edition of the multi-genre music-comedy and gaming festival will be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields, Pune.

Trivedi, known for his work in “Dev.D”, “Qala”, said he is looking forward to perform at the NH7 Weekender after a decade.

“NH7 Weekender is memorable to me as my first ever live performance in 2014. My journey from then to now with the festival has been nothing short of exhilarating. The festival gives artists a platform to explore their musical freedom. I cannot wait to be back on the NH7 Weekender stage with the electrifying crowd to experience the monumental 15th edition of the festival come to life,” the composer-singer said in a statement.

The artist line-up for the upcoming edition consists of over 30 homegrown and international artists, including Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup, King, Raftaar, Wazir Patar, Pataka Boys, Chaar Diwaari, Craze, Youngr, DJ Jarreau Vandal, Asterism, and Oliver Cronin, among others.

Raftaar said he is excited for his maiden performance at the NH7 Weekender.

“Having been present at the festival over the years as an attendee and also, to support my friends, I am looking forward to finally performing at the happiest music festival. It is a great opportunity to connect with my fans! Waiting to vibe with the Weekender Warriors!,” he said.

NH7 Weekender is an IP of NODWIN Gaming and is co-presented by McDowell’s House of Soda.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD NODWIN Gaming said they are thrilled about the lineup of NH7 Weekender.

“The happiest music festival has always been about truly celebrating music beyond geographies and genres. This year’s lineup is a tribute to the rising power of Indian musicians while also embracing global artistry,” Rathee said, adding the festival will celebrate the genres capturing the world's attention like pop, electronic, and R&B. PTI KKP RB RB