British star Paapa Essiedu in talks to play Severus Snape in HBO's 'Harry Potter' series

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) British actor Paapa Essiedu is in negotiations to play the beloved character of Professor Severus Snape in HBO's series adaptation of "Harry Potter".

Essiedu broke out with his performance in HBO miniseries "I May Destroy You" in 2020 and later starred in "Anne Boleyn", "Gangs of London", "The Lazarus Project" and "Black Mirror" as well as films like "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Men".

Sources told American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter that Essiedu is yet to formally accept the role of Snape, which is one of the most pivotal characters from author JK Rowling's book series and their film adaptations.

Characterised by his sharp wit and sarcastic demeanour, Snape is a complex and multifaceted character who works as a potions master at Hogwarts. He appears to be loyal to Voldemort, while secretly assisting Dumbledore and protecting Harry Potter, his late crush's son, from him.

The role was famously played by the late Alan Rickman across eight Warner Bros films.

So far, no actors have been officially cast in the Harry Potter series, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Earlier, Oscar winner Mark Rylance was in talks to play the role of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

According to the outlet, the three leads of the show -- Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley -- will likely be newcomers.

Warner Bros launched an open casting call for children aged between 9 and 11 earlier this year.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved book series by Rowling, who will serve as an executive producer, as per the official logline.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters ‘Harry Potter’ fans have loved for over twenty-five years.

"Each season will bring ‘Harry Potter’ and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," it read.

Francesca Gardiner will serve as the showrunner and executive producer on the show. Mark Mylod, known for his work on shows such as "The Affair", "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", will direct multiple episodes.