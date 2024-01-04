Britney Spears denies music comeback, debunks album rumors

Los Angeles: Shutting down rumours that she is working on a new album, pop singer Britney Spears said she will "never return to the music industry".

Advertisment

The singer shared a post on Instagram alluding to reports that surfaced on Wednesday about Spears potentially tapping Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record, her first in nearly a decade.

"Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads you don't know about me …" the singer wrote.

Spears claimed she has anonymously "written over 20 songs for other people" during the past two years.

Advertisment

"I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" she said.

The 42-year-old also cleared the air around her memoir "The Woman In Me", saying it was released with her approval.

"People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth… have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!" she added.

Advertisment

Spears' most recent recordings include two singles: "Hold Me Closer", a 2022 duet with Elton John, and "Mind Your Business", a collaboration with will.i.am, the latter originally recorded for her 2013 album, 'Britney Jean'.