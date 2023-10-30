Advertisment
#Entertainment

Britney Spears says volume 2 of her memoir will release next year

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Oct 2023
Britney Spears.jpg

Britney Spears (File Photo)

Los Angeles: Pop singer Britney Spears has announced that she will be releasing the second volume of her memoir, "The Woman in Me", next year.

Advertisment

The singer shared the news on her official Instagram page.

"Humor is the cure to everything! Play on! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready! ” Spears wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Volume one of "The Woman in Me" was released last week.

It features several revelations made by the pop icon about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and other affairs as well as her equation with her family.

#Britney Spears #pop singer #The Woman in Me
Advertisment
Subscribe