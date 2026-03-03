Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis, says it is ‘treatable but not curable’

Los Angeles, Mar 3 (PTI) Hollywood actor Bruce Campbell, known for his acclaimed role in the "Evil Dead" franchise, has revealed his cancer diagnosis and said the news came as a shock to him.

Campbell shared a lengthy note on his X handle on Tuesday and said he decided to announce the news online as his professional commitments will have to take a back seat due to the treatment.

The actor said the cancer is "treatable but not curable", "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that, I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’ I apologise if that’s a shock, it was to me too," the 67-year-old actor wrote.

Campbell said he wishes to get well as soon as possible so that he can work on his upcoming film "Ernie and Emma".

"The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change, appearances and (fan conventions) and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie 'Ernie and Emma' this fall," he said.

"That’s about it...I’m not trying to enlist sympathy or advice, I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon," he added.

Campbell made his acting debut in 1977 and had his breakthrough with 1981's "The Evil Dead", where he essayed the role of Ash Williams. PTI ATR ATR RB RB