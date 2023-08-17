Bruce Springsteen cancels two Philadelphia gigs due to illness

Los Angeles: Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has postponed two concerts with the E Street Band in Philadephia after being taken ill.

The musician's team announced on social media that Wednesday and Friday's performances in Philadelphia will be rescheduled for later dates.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” read the statement posted on the social media account.

We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," it added.

Springsteen's team, however, didn't share the details of his illness.

The 73-year-old singer is in the midst of his first world tour since 2016's The River Tour.

It kicked off in February, and he and the E Street Band recently returned from the summer leg of their tour in Europe, which included stops in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Germany.

In May of this year, the “Born in the U.S.A.” crooner took a fall on stage while performing in Amsterdam.