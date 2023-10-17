BTS concert movie 'BTS: Yet to Come' to release on Prime Video

Mumbai: A concert film on South Korean pop sensation BTS will start streaming on Prime Video from November 9.

Titled "BTS: Yet to Come", the concert took place in October 2022 when the seven-member team, featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.

Produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, the concert will include 19 performances of the band's hit tracks, such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia.

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video," Simonsen said.

The band, which has become a global sensation in the last few years, is currently on a break with members Jin, J-Hope and Suga serving their mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also serve in the military.