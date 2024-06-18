BTS member Jimin to release second solo album next month

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Singer Jimin of the South Korean supergroup BTS is set to release his second solo album, titled "Muse", on July 19.

BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, shared the announcement on Monday on global fan community forum Weverse.

The update comes as the 28-year-old vocalist is carrying out his mandatory duties in the Korean military.

"We are excited to share details about the release of BTS member Jimin's second solo album, 'MUSE'.

"Following his first solo album, 'FACE', where he sought to explore his true identity, 'MUSE' documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration," BigHit Music said in a statement.

The success of his first album "FACE" made Jimin the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

"MUSE" will include seven tracks, including the fan song "Closer Than This", which released in December 2023.

The upcoming album is available for pre-orders via Weverse Shop app.