BTS member Jin discharged from military, band reassembles to celebrate his homecoming

New Delhi: Singer Jin of the popular South Korean music band BTS, was discharged from his mandatory military duty, their agency announced on Wednesday.

Other six members RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, who are also serving in the military, were given a day off to reunite with the eldest member of the group to celebrate his homecoming.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

BTS management agency Big Hit Music shared the update on its official Instagram page.

"'I'm home'. All members have gathered to congratulate #Jin on his discharge from the military. #OT7 #1/7," the agency captioned a picture of the septet celebrating with a cake, cookies and balloons spelling 'JIN IS BACK'.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially began his service on December 13, 2022. The 31-year-old was the first of the seven BTS members to enlist in the military.

"Kim Seok-jin has been officially discharged from military service. All duties have been fulfilled. 1/7," Big Hit Music wrote in a previous Instagram post.

Jin's discharge comes a day before the 11th anniversary of BTS' debut on June 13. ARMY, the fan group of the band, is looking forward to the two-week celebration FESTA 2024, an annual event to mark the debut of the septet.

According to Korean media reports, Jin will hold a meet-and-greet with a selected group of ARMY on Thursday, which will be livestreamed on global fan community platform Weverse.

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.