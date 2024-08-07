BTS member Suga's license revoked for driving under influence, rapper issues apology

New Delhi: BTS member Suga on Wednesday "sincerely apologised" for driving an electric kickboard under the influence of alcohol.

The 31-year-old rapper, who is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, said the police had fined him and revoked his license following the incident.

Suga, real name Min Yoon-gi, issued an apology on the global fan community forum Weverse.

"It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.

"While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyser test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses," he wrote.

According to Korean news agency Yonhap, police said the rapper was found lying on the ground alone by a police officer after he fell off his electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on the streets of Yongsan district in Seoul on Tuesday night.

He was booked and questioned at the Yongsan Police Station on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.

BTS management agency BigHit Music also issued a statement on the incident.

"We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga's electric scooter... We apologise for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behaviour caused many of you. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future," the agency said.

The test revealed that Suga's blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license cancellation, which is 0.08 percent or higher, according to the police. He was let go after the police investigation was complete.

One of the seven members of the Korean supergroup BTS, Suga has been serving as a social service agent since March. He is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.