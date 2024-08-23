'Cadets' to premiere at JioCinema Premium on August 30

New Delhi: "Bad Newz" director Anand Tiwari-produced "Cadets", starring Tanay Chheda Tushar Shahi, Gautam Gujjar and Chayan Chopra, is set to premiere on JioCinema Premium on August 30.

Directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, the story of "Cadets" revolves around four young cadets, who undergo a crash course in life as they also learn what it takes to be a soldier in the Indian Army.

The story is set in 1998, just a year before Kargil war, at a fictional tri-service academy and delves into the lives of Manoj, Albert, Randhir, and Neeraj, who, after sixteen years of a sheltered existence, find themselves thrust into the demanding world of the Armed Forces Academy.

"We wanted to portray the true challenges of the academy while also showcasing the lighter, more human moments that accompany this journey. On set, I often reminded the cast and crew that this isn’t just a series about soldiers; it’s about young men navigating their path, learning to lead themselves as well as others. It’s a story that remains as relevant today as it was back in 1998,” Mukherjee said.

Tiwari said working on "Cadets" brought back memories of his younger years.

"Hearing the cast’s stories highlighted how universal these experiences are. It was also inspiring to see how these cadets endure tough situations, becoming stronger with each challenge. While as civilians we may not face the same hurdles, but the sense of camaraderie is something we can all relate to. I hope it resonates with viewers as deeply as it did with all of us involved."