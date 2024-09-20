Cameron Britton, Lukas Haas join Nicolas Cage in 'Spider-Man Noir'

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (PTI) "Mindhunter" star Cameron Britton and "The Revenant" actor Lukas Haas have joined the cast of "Spider-Noir", a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

The show will feature Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in the titular role, after voicing a version of the character in Sony's Oscar-winning animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

The two actors boarded the project along with Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Cary Christopher, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice and Amanda Schull, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Besides Cage, "Spider-Noir" will also feature Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola and Li Jun Li.

“Noir” was announced by MGM+ and Prime Video in May this year. It will debut on MGM+ linear channel in the US, followed by the global launch on Prime Video.

The series will follow an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Harry Bradbeer of "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" fame will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners. The duo developed the show with the team behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" -- filmmakers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

"Noir" is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. PTI ATR RB