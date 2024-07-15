Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his sold out Toronto concert

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of the Indian musician's history making sold out concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

Dosanjh shared the video of Trudeau's visit with his 21.7 million followers on Instagram ahead of his concert on Saturday night. In the video, Trudeau and he can be seen greeting each other with folded hands which is then followed by a tight hug.

Trudeau also posed with the singer's team as they welcomed him with the chants of "Justin", "Justin" and the musician's trademark line: “Punjabi Aa gaye oye (Punjabis are here).” "Diversity is Canda's strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!" the "Amar Singh Chamkila" star captioned the video and photos from Trudeau's visit.

Trudeau also shared pictures on his Instagram page and praised Canada for being a diverse country.

"Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country - one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.” Dosanjh, a popular singer with hits songs such as "Lover", "Proper Patola", "GOAT" and "Born to Shine" to his credit, is currently on his "Dil-Luminati Tour".

The singer made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline concerts in both the Canadian stadiums -- Vancouver's BC Place and Toronto's Rogers Centre, which have the seating capacity of over 54,000 and 49,000, respectively.

He later shared photographs and videos from his sold out performance where fans can be seen screaming and dancing with joy as he takes to stage.

This is the latest milestone in the singer's growing global popularity. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella 2023 and recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He also earned critical praise for his performance as slain 80s Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali.