Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari and Preity Zinta attend film festival in exquisite attires

Cannes, May 24 (PTI) Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Preity Zinta made stunning appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Hydari, 37, appeared on the carpet donning a black and white Gaurav Gupta gown which she completed with pearl earrings and hair tied in a bun. The actor was full of grace as she posed for the pictures before attending the screening of musical comedy "L'amour ouf" translated as "Beating Hearts".

Zinta, 49, opted for a shimmery bodycon Vivienna Lorikeet gown with matching accessories as she posed for the photoshoot at French Riviera.

Zinta will star alongside Sunny Deol in upcoming Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial "Lahore 1947". Aamir Khan will be producing the film.

Whereas, Hydari, appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web-series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". The series also features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh and began streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Cannes 2024 commenced on May 14 and will conclude on May 25. PTI ATR ATR BK BK