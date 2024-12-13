Can't blame one person: Varun Dhawan on Allu Arjun's arrest

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Friday came out in support of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who was briefly arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", saying one person alone cannot be blamed for this.

Arjun was arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Hyderabad court and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court in the case on Friday -- all in less than five hours.

The woman died in a stampede during the premiere of Arjun's film on December 4. Her eight-year-old son suffered serious injuries in the incident and was hospitalised.

Talking to reporters here during the promotion of his upcoming film "Baby John", Dhawan said an actor cannot take everything on himself.

"The actor is not the only one responsible for the incident. The incident that took place was very painful, I extend my condolences. It is unfortunate but we cannot blame just one person," he said.

Last week, Arjun announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim's family and also assured the grieving family that they were not alone in this painful situation and he would meet them personally.

The husband of the woman who died in the stampede said on Friday that he did not hold Arjun responsible for the tragedy and was "ready to withdraw" the case. PTI SDA DIV DIV