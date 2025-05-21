Carey Mulligan in talks to board Netflix's 'Narnia' film

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Hollywood actor Carey Mulligan, best known for "An Education" and "The Great Gatsby", is in negotiations to join the star cast of Netflix's "Narnia" film.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Mulligan will star alongside Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep and Emma Mackey in the film. It is directed by Greta Gerwig, and is an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ "The Chronicles of Narnia" fantasy novels.

Gerwig is directing the movie adaptation of the sixth novel in the series, "The Magician's Nephew".

The novel served as a prequel to "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", exploring two youngsters who, thanks to an uncle’s magic dabbling, unleash the White Witch into a turn of the 20th century London.

The 39-year-old actor will reportedly portray the very sick mother of Digory, one of the two kids in the adventure.

Mulligan's latest work is "The Ballad of Wallis Island". The comedy film released in March and was directed by James Griffiths.