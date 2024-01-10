Carrie Coon joins 'White Lotus' season 3

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Carrie Coon has boarded the third season of the dark comedy series "White Lotus".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show marks her continuing relationship with HBO after the historical drama "The Gilded Age".

Details of Coon's role are being kept under wraps.

She joins recently announced new cast members Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Production on the upcoming season of the award-winning series, revolving around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain called White Lotus, will begin next month in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, in Thailand.

Mike White serves as the writer and director of "White Lotus".

The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and premiered in 2022. PTI RDS RDS RDS