'Carry on Jattiye' to release in July next year

New Delhi: Punjabi film "Carry on Jattiye", starring Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin and Sunil Grover, will hit the theatres on July 26 next year.

The upcoming film is part of Gippy Grewal-led “Carry on Jatta” franchise.

The Punjabi star shared the release date of the movie on his official page on X.

Save The Date “Carry On Jattiye”

in cinemas on 26th July 2024 #Carryonjattiye #26thjuly2024



Directed by: Smeep Kang

Cast: Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti , Nirmal Rishi , Upasna Singh , Rupinder Rupi… pic.twitter.com/pY2SKAwH5f — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 30, 2023

"Save The Date “Carry On Jattiye” in cinemas on 26th July 2024," he posted.

"Carry on Jattiye" is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija.

Actors Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti , Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi round out the cast. The movie is currently being shot in London.