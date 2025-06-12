Case booked against actress Kalpika Ganesh for ''abusing'' staff at club

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) A case was registered against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh for allegedly abusing staff and damaging property at a club here, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the club’s managing partner, the incident happened on May 29 when the actress visited their establishment, accompanied by a male guest and consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200, they added.

Based on the complaint and after getting permission from a local court the case was registered against the actress on June 10 under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of BNS, a police official at Gachibowli police station said.

Earlier, a viral video purportedly showed the actress and staff having an argument.

The complainant alleged that Kalpika refused to pay the bill for services availed and insisted that the cheesecake ordered by her be treated as a complimentary item, citing comparisons to other clubs that "offer free desserts".

She was offered a complimentary brownie, but Kalpika refused to pay the bill unless the amount for the cheesecake is removed, the complainant said.

When the staff attempted to explain the billing policy, she “abused” the general manager and deputy general manager besides body-shaming the GM, the FIR said.

She threw the brownie plate causing disruption, it said.

The complainant further accused the actress of indulging in property damage and making false allegations on social media defaming the brand and the staff.

Kalpika acted in films including Allu Arjun- starrer 'Julayi'.