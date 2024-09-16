Case registered against choreographer Jani Master

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) A case was registered against choreographer Jani Master for alleged sexual harassment of a woman, police said on Monday.

The woman, who had worked with him earlier, alleged sexual assault and sexual abuse in her complaint.

The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there, police said.

Jani Master reportedly worked for several popular films, including Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH