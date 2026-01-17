Cate Blanchett returns as Valka in live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon 2'

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Cate Blanchett, known for her acclaimed performances in projects such as "The Aviator" and "Elizabeth", is set to feature in live-action "How to Train Your Dragon 2".

The Oscar-winning actor will reprise her role of Valka, whom she earlier voiced in the original animated trilogy, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who has previously directed the three animated films of the franchise. The upcoming film is set to release on June 11, 2027.

Blanchett's latest work is "Black Bag", which released in March 2025. The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starred Michael Fassbender and Marisa Abela in pivotal roles.

It revolved around agents George and Kathryn Woodhouse (portrayed by Fassbender and Blanchett) whose marriage is tested when a dangerous cyber weapon, Severus, is leaked, with Kathryn becoming a prime suspect. PTI ATR ATR ATR