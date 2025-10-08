Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in revenge thriller series 'Kill Jackie'

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to appear in "Kill Jackie", a thriller series from streaming service Prime Video.

The series, which backed by the streamer in collaboration with Fremantle and Steel Springs, is based on the acclaimed novel “The Price You Pay” by bestselling author Nick Harkaway.

In the show, Zeta-Jones essays the titular character Jackie Price, an international drug smuggler turned art dealer who embarks on a journey for revenge, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The show will follow Jackie who has “been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years — traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler,” read the plot description.

“But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her," it added.

The cast of the show also includes Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Oscar Jaenada , Hattie Hook, Darci Shaw, Raff Law , Enzo Cilenti, Christine Adams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Set Sjostrand, Tadashi Ito, Sebastian Armesto, Julian Barratt, Gavin Spokes , Jonathan Cake, Bamshad Abedi-Amin and Bill Paterson.

The series is created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth, Peter Lawson and Damon Thomas. Zeta-Jones will also executively produce alongside Lawson and Jose Augustin Valdes for Steel Springs Pictures, Butterworth, Thomas, Dante Di Loreto and Jeffrey Levine.

Thomas is the lead director, with Butterworth serving as writer and showrunner and Keane co-writing and associate producing. PTI SMR SMR RB RB