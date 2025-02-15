Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in series 'Kill Jackie'

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will feature in an upcoming revenge thriller series, titled “Kill Jackie”.

The project, which comes from Prime Video, Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures, is based on the novel “The Price You Pay", written by bestselling author Nick Harkaway, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 55-year-old actor will portray the role of Jackie Price, who has lived a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years – travelling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer.

"However, her life takes a lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Though she comes up with a plan of killing them one by one before they reach her, she soon realises her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail," the official logline read.

Shooting for the series will take place in Bilbao, Lisbon, London and Swansea.

"Kill Jackie" is penned by "Gangs of London" writer Tom Butterworth and Conor Keane. It is directed by Damon Thomas, known for his work on "Killing Eve".

Jones, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, said she is thrilled to be a part of it.

"The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female-driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity and redemption is something I’m looking forward to," she said. PTI ATR RB RB