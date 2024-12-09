Celebrated international films of 2024 to be screened at IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) A selection of celebrated films that captivated critics and audiences on the global festival circuit this year will be screened as part of the “Festival Favourite” section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to begin here on December 13.

Advertisment

The package, consisting of 13 films, offers movie enthusiasts a golden opportunity to explore these internationally celebrated films, an IFFK release stated on Monday.

The films in the package include 'The Substance', 'Grand Tour', 'Caught by the Tides', 'The Room Next Door', 'Anora', 'Emilia Perez', 'Suspended Time', 'The Witness', 'I Am Still Here', 'The Girl with the Needle', 'Shikun', 'Vermiglio', and 'Meeting with the Pol Pot'.

'The Substance', written and directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Advertisment

'Meeting with the Pol Pot', set in the Khmer Rouge era, is directed by Rithi Panh and represented Cambodia at several international festivals in 2024.

Other directors featured in the package include Miguel Gomes (Grand Tour), Jia Zhangke (Caught by the Tides), Pedro Almodóvar (The Room Next Door), Sean Baker (Anora), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Olivier Assayas (Suspended Time), Nader Saeivar (The Witness), Walter Salles (I Am Still Here), Magnus von Horn (The Girl with the Needle), Amos Gitai (Shikun), and Maura Delpero (Vermiglio).

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will take place from December 13 to 20, showcasing a total of 177 films from around the world across various sections. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK ROH