Celebrating India Film Fest to kick off in Delhi with special tribute to Manoj Kumar

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The world premiere of "Aham Bharatam: I Am India" by filmmaker Bharatbala and a special tribute to the late actor-director Manoj Kumar are key highlights of the upcoming 'Celebrating India Film Festival' (CIFF) here.

Organised by Graphisads Ltd in partnership with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the festival will be held from August 8 to 10 at the NCUI Auditorium.

It will feature a curated selection of over 50 films focusing on themes such as environment and wildlife, tourism and heritage, art, culture and spirituality.

“This is not just another festival -- it is a cultural movement. We are inviting audiences to witness the spirit of India through cinema that moves, questions, and connects," Alok Kapur, director of CIFF 2025, said in a statement.

While "Aham Bharatam: I Am India" by Bharatbala -- known for creating iconic musical tributes such as "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Vande Mataram" -- promises a cinematic tribute to the essence of India through compelling storytelling, the festival will honour veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar with a special screening of his film "Kranti".

The event will also host conversations, masterclasses, and panel discussions with the likes of Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, "Sitaare Zameen Par" director RS Prasanna, acclaimed writer Divy Nidhi Sharma and producer Gaurav Dhingra.

The CIFF will also showcase a vintage film poster exhibition from the BD Garg Collection, as well as a special symposium titled “Preserving Culture Through Film”, in association with IGNCA. PTI MG BK BK