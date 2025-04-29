Celebrating Ravi Varma’s 177th birth anniversary with an interactive AR show

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Ravi Varma's lithographs gave common people ready access to art, making him perhaps the most recognised artist in India.

And now, befittingly, a Bengaluru-based gallery has encapsulated his life and his life's work in augmented reality (AR), by picking an assortment from the vast ocean of information available in the public domain, stringing them coherently to give an immersive experience to the audience.

Gallery G's show, put together by Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, which began on February 26, is a tribute to the artist's 177th birth anniversary being celebrated on April 29.

It is based on a diary written by Ravi Varma's younger brother, C Raja Raja Varma. An artist himself, Raja Varma had been a constant companion of his more famous brother -- from helping him finish his commissioned portraits of the Indian royalty to accompanying him to music concerts and dance performances, temples and what not.

Together, the brothers observed the world around them, taking notes of the subtle nuances, which would eventually find its way into the paintings.

Raja Varma went that extra mile and jotted down their daily routine as well as stray thoughts, providing a glimpse into not only the famous artist's life but also the cultural and historical significance of that time.

"This is one of the most important documents as far as Ravi Varma's life is concerned, personally or professionally, and everything connected to Travancore. The diary or journal contains every detail in the tenure between 1893 and 1905," Ravi Chakravarthy, creative director of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, told PTI.

Chakravarthy said the idea to mount such an exhibition came when they were editing the second edition of the book based on the diary written by two Austrians, Erwin Neumeyer and Christine Schelberger.

"Twenty years ago, when the European authors came down to India, they chanced upon the diary. Until then, Ravi Varma art was only about paintings which were seen in museums and private collections and in palaces. The Austrian authors who have been researching the artist for 20-30 years, chronicled the journey of the two brothers through the diary entries," said Chakravarthy.

But the first edition of the book with its exhaustive listing of the journal entries, although an academician's delight, did not make much sense to a lay person, said Chakravarthy.

"For instance, there is an entry on September 7, 1902 it says, you know, we were traveling from Lonavala to Bombay. This doesn't have any significance to a reader. So, we talked to the authors about bringing out a revised version. It took more than two years to get permission, because it was published by Oxford University Press. In 2023, they gave the permission, and by November (2024), we relaunched this book," said Chakravarthy.

Writer and popular historian Manu S Pillai was roped in for the relaunch project.

"There were some errors and some rectifications, and there's some updating that needed to be done, based on fresh images that have come to light, etc. So, I was involved in the updated diary project, which has now been republished by Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation with Oxford University Press," Pillai told PTI.

Chakravarthy said once the diary was published, they wanted to take this further. Although available on all online platforms, the book, priced at Rs 5,000, could only be pushed so far. So, the team decided to pack the information available in the book in an augmented reality show, enabling more people to experience different facets of Ravi Varma's life, said Chakravarthy.

"We chose augmented reality as a platform because we didn't just want to wow the audience by letting them walk into a Ravi Varma painting," said Chakravarthy.

The show requires you to spend at least 45 minutes, more if you like to linger and go back and forth. With the help of a tablet and a headphone, and a set of cards, the show pieces together the life of Ravi Varma.

With fun interactive exercises, the show nudges little nuggets of information -- like how Ravi Varma imported special gold frames for portraits commissioned by the royal families from Italy or the fact that the royal families haggled too to bring the price down -- into focus. Given the amount of information that is available about Ravi Varma, these kinds of information usually gets buried underneath.

Despite the limiting factor that the exhibition could only accommodate two people at a time for optimal experience with earphones, the advantage is that it is so easy to recreate the experience anywhere, said Chakravarthy.

"We cannot take Ravi Varma's paintings outside India, as he is a national treasure, but we can certainly take this experience to all corners of the world," he said.

"All you need is one of those screens, and those devices aren't terribly tough to get either. So, the investment is not very high, and at the same time, you get pretty high quality information, told in an engaging way. I think there is scope. It can be widened and expanded in interesting ways," said writer Pillai.

