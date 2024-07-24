Celine Dion to make her comeback at Olympics

Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Singing diva Celine Dion, who stepped away from the spotlight after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, will reportedly make her stage comeback with a performance at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.

The Canadian singer was spotted at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where Lady Gaga, who is also rumoured to perform at the opening ceremony, is also staying. Specific details about Dion’s performance are being kept under wraps, reported Variety.

Dion had teased a potential comeback in an April interview with Vogue France where she said her "goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again". "For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I'm not ready... As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months. I don’t know... My body will tell me,” the singer had said.

The opening ceremony will culminate near the Trocadero palace which is right across the Eiffel Tower and offers a beautiful view of the famous French monument.

Dion, known world over for her songs "My Heart Will Go On...", "To Love You More", "The Power of Love", "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", had earlier performed at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996 where she sang “The Power of the Dream.” The singer, 54, was recently the subject of documentary film "I Am: Celine Dion" which a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the superstar's struggle with the life-altering illness that has affected her singing.

Dion was already unwell when she started filming for the documentary, directed by Irene Taylor.