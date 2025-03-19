Celine Song's new film 'Materialists' books India release date

New Delhi: "Materialists", directed by Celine Song of "Past Lives" fame, is scheduled to be released in Indian theatres on June 13.
According to a press release, the upcoming Hollywood film promises "a fresh and emotional take on modern romance".
"Materialists" features "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson, Marvel star Chris Evans, and "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal in the lead. It is backed by Sony Pictures and A24.
The trailer of the movie introduces the viewer to a young matchmaker (Johnson) in New York City who finds herself caught between the allure of her ideal match (Pascal) and the unresolved emotions of an imperfect ex (Evans).
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Materialists" in India.
The film marks Song's second directorial after her 2023 critically-acclaimed debut "Past Lives", which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.