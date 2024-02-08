Celine Song's next is 'Materialists'; Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans & Dakota Johnson in talks to star

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (PTI) Fresh off from the success of her first film "Past Lives", Celine Song has found her next feature directorial in "The Materialists", a romantic comedy.

Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are in various stages of negotiations to play the lead roles in the movie, which hails from Hollywood studio A24, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

“The Materialists” is set in New York and follows a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbours feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.

Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films and 2AM’s David Hinojosa will be producing the movie, which Song will direct from her own script. The project is expected to start production in the coming months.

Song made a spectacular debut as a filmmaker in 2023 with "Past Lives", an intimate drama about two young souls from South Korea who reconnect decades later.

The film, featuring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and received immense critical praise after its worldwide release.

Song is currently looking forward to the 2024 Academy Awards, where the movie is nominated for two Oscars, including best picture and best original screenplay. PTI RB RB