Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) "Black Panther" fame Chadwick Boseman will be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20.

The actor and playwright, through his two-decade career, received various accolades including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Boseman, who died at 43 in 2020 of colon cancer, had two posthumous releases including "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler will speak in the ceremony while Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, is set to accept the honour.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

"His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world," she added.

Besides his role as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman is also remembered for his roles in films such as "Da 5 Bloods", "Get on Up", "Message from the King" and "Marshall".

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Boseman's star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.