'Chal Kudiye': Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh announce new song collaboration for 'Jigra'

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are joining hands together once again for the song "Chal Kudiye" in the upcoming film "Jigra", eight years after they worked together on the popular track "Ikk Kudi" from "Udta Punjab".

The announcement comes days after Bhatt teased a collaboration with Dosanjh on social media.

Bhatt shared the teaser of "Chal Kudiye", sung by Dosanjh, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"It's yours soon. #ChalKudiye @diljitdosanjh," she wrote.

"Let your JIGRA lead the way! #ChalKudiye coming soon. #Jigra in cinemas October 11," Dosanjh wrote on his page.

It's unclear whether Bhatt has also lent her voice to the new track. Directed by Vasan Bala, "Jigra" follows the journey of Bhatt's character who goes to great lengths to free her brother, played by Vedang Raina, who is behind the bars.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 11.

Previously, Bhatt and Dosanjh sang the club mix version of "Ikk Kudi", a poem penned by the late Punjabi writer Shiv Kumar Batalvi. The song was composed by Amit Trivedi.

Dosanjh, who is currently on an international music tour, recently featured in "Jatt & Juliet 3".