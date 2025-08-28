Challenging to make something relevant and fresh for Salman Khan: Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Director Sooraj Barjatya says it’s always a challenge to create work that feels “relevant” and fresh for superstar and his long-time collaborator Salman Khan.

Barjatya was set to make an action film with the 59-year-old star but that idea was dropped as the filmmaker was unable to crack the right character for Khan.

The duo have collaborated on hits such as “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989), “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), “Hum Saath Saath Hain” (1999), and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” (2015).

“There are some subjects that you are not able to take it forward, you are unable to crack the climax or get the character, so till all of this does not come together, it doesn’t make sense to make a film.

"I’ve barely made seven films, but this is what I’ve decided to do, and till the time I don’t feel convinced I won't make it. So, I’m so happy that Salman Bhai is with me, and today to make something relevant and fresh for him at his age is a bigger challenge,” the filmmaker told PTI.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Khan has built a reputation for blockbuster successes but his recent outings like “Sikandar”, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, “Radhe”, “Dabangg 3”, and “Race 3” have not lived up to the expectations of his loyal fan base.

Barjatya, however, is optimistic about Khan’s career and making a huge comeback.

“I think it happens in everyone's life... it is just that he is a celebrity, that’s why he gets so much attention. But everyone should be allowed to make a mistake, to learn because that is what his life is.

"We have to allow each other to (grow), we should not be so harsh. He is such a good person, he is so strong that he is going to come back in a very big way,” the director said.

Both Barjatya and Khan are busy working on their respective new films.

Both Barjatya and Khan are busy working on their respective new films.

The filmmaker is looking forward to beginning work on a new family drama set to feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, while Khan has begun work on a much-anticipated war drama titled "Battle of Galwan". Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, this film, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.