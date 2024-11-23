Chandigarh Lit Fest kicks off with launch of book on Ratan Tata, talks on freedom struggle

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) — Literati 2024, a vibrant celebration of literature, art, and creativity, began here on Saturday with the launch of a book on late Ratan Tata.

The two-day festival is organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society, or CLS.

Festival Director Dr Sumita Misra said the event will see top authors and speakers participating in 18 sessions and multiple book launches. ' iterature has always been a bridge that connects people and perspectives across the world. In today's age of social media chaos, we seem to be losing sight of beauty, drowning in endless debates. Let's rediscover meaningful discourse and celebrate differing ideologies with grace," she said.

Rashtriya Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik in the inaugural address, said, "Chandigarh is not just 'The City Beautiful,' it is 'The City of Intellectuals,' a home to writers of Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, and English. Literati provides a great platform for them." The day 1 of the festival began with the launch of a book titled 'Ratan Tata: A Life' by author Dr Thomas Mathew, a retired bureaucrat.

The launch was followed by a session titled 'The Legend Lives On – A Man Called Ratan Tata'.

Dr Mathew painted a vivid portrait of Tata as a man of unparalleled humility, compassion, and empathy, highlighting how his grounded nature, that shone through in his career and personal life, both.

"Tata's philanthropy stands out not for its scale but for its intent. Rather than focusing on surface-level initiatives, he worked for the holistic development of society. His deep love for street dogs inspired many to join efforts to improve their welfare," he said.

In a session titled 'Punjab: The Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy and the Narratives Around It,' Kishwar Desai, award-winning author and historian, shed light on tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919.

She described her book as an ode to those who perished in their struggle against the British and to those who resisted its dominance with resilience.

The author termed the massacre a part of a larger British crackdown on uprisings in cities like Lahore and Gujranwala.

Navtej Sarna, author of Crimson Spring, spoke about his novel, which blends real events and historical figures to explore the far-reaching consequences of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He said his book is researched and set against the backdrop of the Ghadar movement and the Rowlatt Act.

Another session, 'Legal Landmarks: Charting the Path of Justice,' featured Pinky Anand, renowned lawyer and politician, and lawyer Saudamini Sharma, who discussed key legal milestones in India's history.

During the session 'Voices of Valour: Stories of Bravehearts,' General Ian Cardozo said, "I wrote Cartoos Saab: A Soldier's Story of Resilience in Adversity to tell people what we in the Indian Army do to protect the nation. I wanted to share the story of the Indian Army and all officers of my generation who fought in three wars." General Syed Ata Hasnain shared a poignant memory, saying, "In 1947, my father, the only Muslim officer commanding the Garhwal Rifles – an Indian Army regiment with Hindu roots – stood as a beacon of unity." He recounted how, during the chaos of partition, an officer asked his father, "Which country's army will you join?" His father responded, "I want to be part of an army where faith, ideology, and religion are not important." In the session 'Daddy in the Driver's Seat: A Single Father's Experiences,' Hindi film actor Tusshar Kapoor shared his journey of single fatherhood. PTI VSD VN VN