Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place top picks for filmmakers under Delhi Film Policy

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Nearly 95 per cent of movies filmed in the national capital are shot at Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place, according to a DTTDC official who hopes the Delhi Film Policy, introduced in 2022, will encourage more filmmakers to cinematically explore the historic landmarks of the city.

Since its launch, around 39 films and web series have been shot under the policy framework till 2025, according to the official from Delhi Transport and Tourism Development Corporation, which looks after the policy.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari 2" was filmed across Red Fort, Sunder Nursery, and Delhi University’s North Campus and Rani Mukerji's "Mardaani" showcased the leafy lanes of Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, and the upcoming third installment is also expected to feature key portions of the city, he added.

Not only films but popular web series, be it "Special Ops" or "Paatal Lok", also had many portions set in Delhi.

Under the policy, about 20 applications are expected to be accepted for film shooting permissions through its e-Film Clearance portal in 2025-26. In 2024-25, the portal received 10 applications.

At least 15 of the new applications are likely to be cleared within 30 days.

Plans are also underway to link the e-Film Clearance system with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s India Cine Hub. Publicity material will be rolled out to raise awareness about the initiative, as per the official.

The Delhi Film Policy 2022 also established Delhi Film Fund for branding Delhi as a tourist destination. Under the Rs five crore Dilli Film Fund, two applications have been received for performance-based funding.

Incentives will also be extended to members of the film support staff, with the final amount to be decided by a designated committee, the official said.

With its mix of heritage, modern infrastructure, and a growing support system, Delhi is steadily carving out its place as a sought-after film destination, the official added.