Chandrika Tandon thanks PM for wishes post Grammy win: Feel so honoured and proud

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating her after she won a Grammy award.

Tandon, also an entrepreneur and elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, earned her first Grammy award on Sunday for the album "Triveni" in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

"It is an extra special moment when the Prime Minister of India gives public appreciation to global artists from India -- such a gracious and encouraging gesture! Feel so honoured and proud. Thank you @narendramodi ji. Love Light Laughter," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night.

In the post, Tandon also shared an old picture of her with Modi when they met briefly in the US in 2023.

The prime minister had congratulated Tandon for winning the Grammy award and said it is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture.

"Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course, music!" Modi said in a post on X.

"It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people. I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023," he added.

Tandon won the Grammy along with her collaborators -- South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. PTI RDS RB