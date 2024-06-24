'Chandu Champion' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark at box office

Mumbai, June 24 (PTI) Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Chandu Champion" has earned Rs 57.76 crore within 10 days of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

"Chandu Champion", produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, released in theatres on Jun 14.

In a press note, the makers said the film has been "receiving tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike and with its steady hold at the box office, the film saw a very good trend over the weekend with nearly 30 per cent hike, and collected Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday. With this, the film is standing with the total of Rs 57.76 crore".

"Chandu Champion" also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav and Bhagyashree Borse in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS