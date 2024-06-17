'Chandu Champion' earns Rs 24.11 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Chandu Champion" has collected Rs 24.11 crore in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama opened at the box office with Rs 5.40 crore on Friday and earned Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday. It added Rs 11.01 crore on Sunday to its collection.

"Chandu Champion" is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The Hindi film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

"'Chandu Champion' opened with Rs 5.40 crore on Friday, Day 1. The film then witnessed close to 45 per cent growth on Saturday, Day 2, collecting Rs 7.70 crore.

"Garnering tremendous positive word of mouth, it registered 100 per cent growth on Sunday, Day 3, with a collection of Rs 11.01 crore. This makes 'Chandu Champion' the film with the best growth post-pandemic, with a total collection of Rs 24.11 crore in 3 days," the makers said in a press note.

Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav also round out the cast of the film.