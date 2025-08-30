Channing Tatum to star in 'Kockroach'

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, known for his work in projects such as "Fly Me to the Moon", "21 Jump Street" and "Coach Carter", will feature in an upcoming crime story, titled "Kockroach".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Tatum will also be joined by "Star Wars" actor Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz of "Atlanta" fame in the project.

Directed by Matt Ross, best known for directing the 2016 comedy drama "Captain Fantastic", the film is an adaptation of William Lashner's 2007 novel "Kockroach".

The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power rules over everything.

Jonathan Ames will write the screenplay for the film with the revisions by Ross.

It is produced by Andrew Lazar under the production banner Mad Chance.

Tatum's latest work includes "Blink Twice", a psychological thriller from Zoe Kravitz. Released in 2024, the film also featured Naomi Ackie in the lead role.

Besides "Kockroach", Tatum has a lineup of upcoming projects, including "Roofman", "Josephine" and "Avengers: Doomsday". PTI ATR ATR ATR