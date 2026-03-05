'Charak’ explores superstition, faith and rational thought: Film producer Sudipto Sen

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, known for award-winning 'The Kerala Story', on Thursday said his upcoming production 'Charak: Fear of Faith' initially faced hurdles from the CBFC, with some members fearing it could be "against Indian traditions".

Speaking about the project, Sen said the film, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, seeks to explore the complex relationship between faith, superstition and rational thought in society.

Sen has produced the film.

"Initially, 'Charak' did not get the censor nod. Someone thought it was against the Indian 'parampara'. A section of people may also harbour the same thought. But I believe it was misunderstood," Sen told reporters here at the trailer launch of the movie.

The filmmaker added that Moulik intended to bring attention to the social realities surrounding the ancient Charak festival and the beliefs associated with it.

"We want people to see 'Charak', which is about superstition, obscurantism in society and their interplay with faith. It is important to talk about these issues vis-à-vis the issue of scientific temper, rationalism and the scientific way of thinking," he said.

'Charak' is a centuries-old religious observance primarily celebrated in eastern India, particularly in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Odisha, and also in parts of southern India such as eastern Karnataka, Sen said.

The festival is traditionally associated with rituals invoking Kali and Shiva, often involving intense acts of devotion and austerity.

Sen said the festival has fascinated him since childhood.

"Since childhood, Charak has been very dear to me. I was always fascinated by the colourful masks, the rituals and the atmosphere surrounding the festival," he said.

The producer noted that the film also explores the darker and lesser-known aspects linked to certain cult practices like 'Tantrik' act.

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the film explores the haunting folklore surrounding the traditional Charak Festival and delves into the darker realities of blind faith and occult rituals, Sen said.

The film features a powerful cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep and Shounak Shyamal, each bringing depth and intensity to a narrative that explores the fragile line between devotion and extreme religiousity.

Sen explained, "In the film, we also delve into the darker Tantric practices associated with Charak, where some tantriks pray using human skulls and parts of the human body," Sen said.

According to Sen, Charak attempts to examine the historical roots of such rituals and how superstition can sometimes intersect with social structures and authority.

"Ages ago, there were instances of human sacrifice, especially child sacrifice, in the name of religious practices. Even today, such acts of extreme superstition have not been completely eliminated from society," he said.

Referring to an alleged incident in Uttar Pradesh, Sen alleged that a child had been sacrificed two years back by the managing committee member of a private school in an attempt to appease the goddess for better academic results.

"These horrifying incidents show the conflict between science, scientific belief and superstition. As a filmmaker, that conflict deeply struck me," he said.

Sen said their film ultimately aims to provoke discussion rather than offend religious sentiments.

"The film is not against faith. It is about questioning blind belief and understanding the interplay between tradition and scientific thinking," he added.

Sen won the Best Director award for 'The Kerala Story' released in 2023, which also received the award for Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.

The 2023 film had courted controversy for its portrayal of women in Kerala being forcefully converted and recruited by the terror group Islamic State. PTI SUS MNB