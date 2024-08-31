Charli XCX joins Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in 'I Want Your Sex'

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Charli XCX is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming thriller "I Want Your Sex".

The 32-year-old musician will star alongside previously announced castmembers Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in the project helmed by Gregg Araki, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The movie will mark her second live-action role after Daniel Goldhaber's directorial "Faces of Death", a remake of the 1978 film.

Exploring the themes of "desire, domination and fantasy", "I Want Your Sex" follows fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman), who lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde).

Following, his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. Later he finds himself on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

Penned by Karley Sciortino, the production of the film is set to begin in Los Angeles in the month of October.

Seth Caplan, Araki, Sciortino and Black Bear's Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler are producing.