Charlie Hunnam to star in 'Criminal' series adaptation

Los Angeles: English actor Charlie Hunnam will play the lead role in streaming service Prime Video's upcoming series "Criminal".

Described as “an interlocking universe of crime stories", the show is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Hunnam, best known for his role as Jax Teller in "Sons of Anarchy", will portray Leo, a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.

"Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless," the character description read.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are set to direct the first four episodes and the series will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Besides Hunnam, the show will also star Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison in pivotal roles.

Hunnam was most recently seen in Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire".