'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' to release on January 22

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The makers of "Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies" on Friday said the film will release in worldwide theatres on January 22.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who is making his debut with the film, "Chatha Pacha" is set against the backdrop of Fort Kochi’s underground wrestling culture.

It features Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair and Pooja Mohandas.

The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram handle, which comprised film's poster. The film will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

"The Wait is Over! ''Chatha Pacha' releases worldwide on January 22, 2026.. Releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Hindi! The bell rings on 22 Jan, only in cinemas. Don’t miss the fight," read the caption.

It is produced by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh Ramakrishnan. PTI ATR ATR ATR