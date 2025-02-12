'Chhaava' eyeing around Rs 25 crore opening, 'Captain America' may hit double digit numbers: experts

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Chhaava" may open at the box office with collections anywhere north of Rs 25 crore with Hollywood superhero movie "Captain America: Brave New World" facing tough competition from the Hindi period drama, say trade experts.

Both films, while different in the genre, are releasing on February 14 during the Valentine's Day weekend and are trying to attract audiences to flock to the theatres at a time when the exhibition industry is surviving on the re-release of cult films or movies from South India.

"Chhaava" stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. Whereas, "Captain America: Brave New World" marks Marvel Studios' first Captain America film since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this Friday looks "exciting" as films of two diverse genres are hitting the screens.

"I'm more excited about 'Chhaava' because it's based on the life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It has Vicky Kaushal, Maddock Films, and Laxman Utekar, who has a fantastic track record. Everything put together it's going to be a great start for 'Chhaava'.

"The way the advances are going right now, it looks like a Rs 25-30 crore or maybe more than that as an opening day number for the film. What adds to the excitement is that we haven't had a historical film in a long time," Adarsh told PTI.

While "Captain America" is a brand, the trade expert said the audience will always prefer a local language film over a Hollywood one.

"It's a bit too early to predict numbers but it ('Captain America') should go into double digits. But I don't know how this film will withstand a tough competitor like 'Chhaava'. It is a mighty opponent," he added.

Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said the multiplex chain is anticipating a "significant boost in footfall" across cinemas with the release of "Chhaava" and "Captain America: Brave New World".

The Valentine's season in February has increasingly become a prime moviegoing occasion, with audiences seeking grand cinematic experiences, he said.

"'Chhaava' brings the heroic legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life with intense battle sequences and a gripping narrative, making it a major box-office draw, especially for Vicky Kaushal's fanbase," added "Meanwhile, 'Captain America: Brave New World' fuels the ever-growing Marvel fandom in India, with Sam Wilson stepping into the mantle of Captain America and the explosive arrival of Red Hulk, driving massive excitement. The demand for high-octane spectacles, especially among Gen Z, continues to dominate the box office, and both films promise an edge-of-the-seat experience," Dutta said in a statement.

Adarsh hopes "Chhaava" brings in the footfall that the Hindi film industry needs right now.

"The Hindi film industry needs those numbers and those houseful boards. We need the audiences to come back to theatres in a big way. It's important that 'Chhaava' gets those numbers. Its first weekend figures will all boil down to the content but it should open huge," he added. PTI RDS BK BK