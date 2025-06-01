'Chhal Kapat The Deception' to stream on ZEE5 from June 6

New Delhi: ZEE5 series "Chhal Kapat The Deception" is set to premiere on June 6, the makers said on Sunday.

Described as "a suspense-filled narrative packed with twists, secrets, and deception", the psychological thriller series is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, according to a press release.

It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

"Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of a village near Burhanpur, the story unfolds at an intimate destination wedding. Bride-to-be Alisha Dixit has chosen her ancestral haveli for the celebration, bringing together her childhood best friends Mehak, Ira, and Shalu under one roof for the first time in years.

"What begins as a joyful reunion soon takes a dark turn. As laughter fills the air and old memories are rekindled, long-buried tensions resurface, culminating in tragedy when Shalu, now a rising social media influencer, is found dead," reads the plotline.

Pilgaonkar said the series isn't a "typical murder mystery".

"It isn’t your typical murder mystery or whodunnit. I’m thrilled to be playing a police officer for the first time, but what makes this role truly special is the complexity of the character. Characters like hers are rarely seen in this space, where officers are often portrayed as strictly black or white. I am excited for viewers to watch me in this binge-worthy," she said in a statement.

"From the very beginning, I envisioned 'Chhal Kapat The Deception' as more than just a murder mystery, I wanted to explore the dark undercurrents that run beneath seemingly joyous occasions," Bhuyan said.

"This series has everything, drama, emotion, a stunning backdrop, and edge-of-the-seat suspense. It’s a full-on entertainment package, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrilling journey we’ve created," he added.