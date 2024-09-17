Chhatrapal Ninawe's 'Ghaath' books India release

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Filmmaker Chhatrapal Ninawe's directorial debut "Ghaath" is set to be released in Indian theatres on September 27.

The Marathi film stars Jitendra Joshi and Milind Shinde, as well as Suruchi Adarkar, Dhananjay Mandaokar and Janardan Kadam.

"Ghaath" ("Ambush") is produced by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One and Manish Mundra's Drishyam Films along with Milapsinh Jadeja, Sanyukta Gupta and Kunal Kumar.

Billed as a slow-burn thriller set on the fringes of India's jungles occupied by Maoist rebels, the film revolves around the tense interplay between guerrillas, civilians and the police.

Ninawe described the movie as a thrilling exploration of trust and betrayal.

"The characters are shaped by their surroundings—constantly navigating moral dilemmas and survival instincts. I’m excited to finally bring this story to Indian audiences, and I believe its gripping narrative and layered characters resonate with viewers from all walks of life. 'Ghaath' invites you to experience a world which is very real - where trust is rare and survival comes at a price," the director said in a statement.

Bora likened "Ghaath" to a diamond in the rough, a story that stands out from the crowd.

"I hope that viewers will give 'Ghaath' a chance to shine and experience how it’s meant to be experienced, in the cinema halls, where it truly comes alive," the producer added.

The 124-minute crime thriller had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in the Panorama section. PTI RDS RDS RDS