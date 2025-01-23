Chhattisgarh receives proposals of Rs 6,000 crore at investors’ meet in Mumbai

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday attracted investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore from leading companies in different sectors, including plastic, textile, IT and food processing, an official statement said.

At the second leg of Chhattisgarh’s ‘Investors Connect Meet’ organised in Mumbai, industrialists from India and abroad held discussions with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to explore investment opportunities in the state, it said.

Sai also held discussions with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Consul General of Russia Ivan Y Fetisov on investment possibilities in the state in areas like health, education, IT and tourism, it said.

The discussions with business leaders from India and abroad focused on exploring potential investments that will boost the state's industrial growth and create thousands of employment opportunities, the statement said.

The state received proposals of Rs 6,000 crore from leading companies focusing on plastic, textile, IT and food processing sectors. The highest investment proposal of Rs 2,367 crore came from Ambuja Cement, it said.

Since the launch of its new industrial policy in November last year, CM Sai said, Chhattisgarh has attracted Rs 1 lakh crore potential investments through investors’ meets organised in Raipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

Sai said the state’s new Industrial Policy for 2024-30 has adopted the motto ‘Minimum Governance, Maximum Incentives’.

Under this approach, the process for obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) has been streamlined, and clearances are now processed through a single-window system, offering significant relief to investors, the statement said.

The CM said the state has introduced attractive provisions in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, computing, and green hydrogen.

He also announced the launch of a new data centre in Nava Raipur, further bolstering the city's transformation into an information and technology hub. Several IT companies have already started operations in the area, the release said.

According to Sai, plans are afoot to establish a new industrial area spanning 118 acres in Niyanar village near the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar. It will create opportunities for the development of small, micro, and medium enterprises on a large scale, the release said.

Quoting the CM, the statement said that Bastar and Surguja have been designated as the highest-priority regions for industrial investment promotion.

Welspun Group, a leader in plastic and textiles, has shared plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Chhattisgarh, while Drools Company has announced an investment of Rs 625 crore in Rajnandgaon district to increase its production of pet food, the release said.

Kritech Technologies has proposed to invest Rs 600 crore in the IT sector. Bombay Hospital Trust has offered to invest Rs 700 crore in the healthcare sector, it said.

Of the other proposals, Nantex Machinery plans to invest Rs 45 crore, Nantex Industries Rs 39.50 crore, Pidilite Industries Rs 80 crore and Vision Plus Security Rs 50 crore, the release added.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla also met the chief minister and discussed the expansion of his industries in the state. The conglomerate has expressed the possibility of investing in textiles, paint and jewellery in Chhattisgarh, it said.

Dr Haseeb Drabu, senior advisor of Essar Group, a key player in energy, steel, and logistics, has expressed the possibility of investment in sectors like energy, infrastructure, steel and mining in Chhattisgarh, the statement said. PTI TKP NR