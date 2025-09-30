Chhattisgarhi film 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas' declared tax-free

Raipur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh BJP government has declared the recently released Chhattisgarhi language film "Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas", based on the life of Satnami sect guru Raja Guru Balakdas, as tax-free in the state.

Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, who belongs to the Satnami sect, has also played a role in the film.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday night said the film will be tax-free in the state, as per an official statement.

The CM announced this after watching the movie at a multiplex here.

Talking to reporters, Sai said, "It is a very good film and we thank its producer. The lives of Raja Guru Balakdas ji and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh ji (a freedom fighter from the state who made a significant contribution in the freedom struggle in 1857) have been portrayed in the film." "The two were good friends and had fought against injustice. They fought against the British and faults in the then system. The movie is very inspirational. We declare it tax-free in the state," he added.

Describing the film as a saga of "extraordinary courage and valour," Sai, in the statement, said that Guru Balakdas not only fought against the atrocities committed by the British and Pindaris but also united society, promoted education, and played a key role in India's freedom struggle.

The decision to exempt the film from tax would ensure more people can watch the inspiring story and connect with their history and heritage, he said.

Chhattisgarh has always been the land of martyrs and saints, and films like this highlight the state's role in the freedom movement, its rich culture, social harmony, and struggle against colonial repression, the CM said.

Praising Chhattisgarhi cinema, CM Sai said local filmmakers, actors and crews have been working with dedication, winning the audience's hearts.

He noted that the proposed Film City project would provide modern infrastructure, greater opportunities, and a national platform for Chhattisgarhi cinema, boosting local talent and strengthening the state's cultural identity.

State assembly speaker Raman Singh and Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb were among those who accompanied the CM while watching the film.

Guru Balakdas (1805-1860) was a spiritual and social leader. He was the son of Satnam Panth (Satnami sect) founder and medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas.

The influential Satnami community represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh.

