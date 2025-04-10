'Chhorii' shifted audience views, led to more female-led roles: Nushratt Bharuccha

Mumbai: Actor Nushratt Bharuccha says her career took a significant turn with the 2021 horror film "Chhorii", which has not only altered the audience perception of her but has also opened opportunities to do more female-led narratives.

“After 'Chhorii', I’ve had ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and ‘Akelli’ and now I've two-three other films, which I don't know how it happened, it's not like I'm going out there and choosing those films, I'm not. I'm very happy doing other films and other parts also.

"But somehow it's (‘Chhorii’) changed audiences and trade perception of me, a mixture of that is bringing more scripts that way,” the actor told a news agency in an interview.

“Chhorii” is the remake of director Vishal Furia’s 2017 Marathi film “Lapachhapi”, which revolves around a pregnant woman named Sakshi whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

The sequel, which will release on April 11 on Prime Video, will pick up the story of Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

Known for massy entertainers like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and “Dream Girl”, Bharuccha said "Chhorii" is the most demanding movie in her career.

“For me doing a film like this, I don't think it's just me headlining it but it's the scope I had as an actor to do in that film which none of the other films before that gave me. It didn't give me so much space, and room. It didn't put me in those situations, which honestly were unreal for me as a person.

"I don't know what a girl who's pregnant with eight months child goes through and who's stuck like that and who's being traumatised and tortured by people and ghosts. So, it was a very unreal setting. It let me as a person, as an actor push boundaries that I hadn't even thought of.” Feeling grateful for the film's reception, Bharuccha underscored the role of the audience in making "Chhorii" a success.

“I think I'll consider myself very privileged, thanks to all the forces above and below that have led us to make a franchise out of this film,” she said.

Acknowledging the industry trailblazers, Nushratt credited actors like Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt for paving the way for her and other budding talent to take on female-driven narratives.

“They've taken that path very bravely, wherein it’s like, ‘We would want to do it’, but the makers and the trade should also allow us to do it... I agree with the practicality of it also, you don't make a film to run in losses. The producer has to make a profit, hence, the director gets paid, the actors get paid, and everybody gets paid.

"So, there is a business model that you have to adhere to, you can't be blinded by that. But I do believe you can coexist with a good film, content, and budget and have female actors lead it,” she added.

“Chhorii” will also feature Soha Ali Khan alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. It is a T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production.