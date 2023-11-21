Chiranjeevi condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks on Trisha: They reek of perversion

Hyderabad: Cinema veteran Chiranjeevi on Tuesday condemned actor Mansoon Ali Khan's "reprehensible" comments about Trisha, calling them "distasteful and disgusting".

In a recent interview, Khan, who had an important cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial "Leo" starring Vijay, made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha during the film's shoot schedule in Kashmir.

Trisha said the comments made by Khan are "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste" and she will never work with the actor ever again.

"My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl.

"These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with Trisha and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments," Chiranjeevi posed on X.

Trisha thanked the Telugu cinema icon for standing by her side. She also found support in her "Leo" director Kanagaraj and singer Chinmayi Sripada among others.

"Leo" is currently streaming on Netflix.