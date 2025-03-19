Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan and others hail Sunita Williams' return to Earth after nine months in space

New Delhi: "Welcome back home", actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan said on Wednesday as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a nine-month space exploration mission.

Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday, hitching a different ride home to close out a saga that began with a bungled test flight more than nine months ago.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the early evening, just hours after departing the International Space Station. A splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, bringing their unplanned odyssey to an end.

In a post on social media platform X, Chiranjeevi hailed the duo's return to Earth as both "historic" and "heroic".

"WELCOME BACK TO EARTH. Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth ! "Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve - Wracking , Unbelievably Nail Baiting Thriller & The Greatest Adventure Ever. A True Blue Blockbuster!! More Power To You!!! @Astro_Suni. Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams (sic)," he wrote.

Madhavan shared a video of Williams coming out of the SpaceX capsule and said the prayers of the whole world have been answered.

"Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered .. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you," he said.

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar said that she has always admired women like Williams.

"Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us... Welcome back!!" she wrote on X.

Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us.

Have always looked up to women such as #SunitaWilliams

Welcome back!! pic.twitter.com/HBKNTlbgXc — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) March 17, 2025

"#splashdown," wrote actor Trisha Krishan on her Instagram Stories.

A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio.